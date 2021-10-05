American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($1.36). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.28) to ($6.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 492,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,643,289. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.