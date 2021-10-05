American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($1.36). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.28) to ($6.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 492,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,643,289. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.