American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 727.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

