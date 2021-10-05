American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

AMNB stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. On average, analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

