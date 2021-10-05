American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Realty Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARL opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

