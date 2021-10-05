American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 5,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $399.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.09.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.