American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

