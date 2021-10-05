AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of AME opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.