Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. SEA makes up 2.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 5.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

NYSE:SE traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,664. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

