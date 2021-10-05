Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,012,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $118,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,515. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

