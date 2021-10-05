Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,398,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $449,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

