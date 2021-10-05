Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report sales of $71.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.40 million and the highest is $72.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $279.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,513. The company has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

