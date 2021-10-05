Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

