Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 3,639,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,095. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

