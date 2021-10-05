Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,034 shares of company stock worth $892,967. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA opened at $21.22 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

