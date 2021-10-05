Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. AXT posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million.

AXTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AXT by 46,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. AXT has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $337.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

