Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

GNLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,377. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.