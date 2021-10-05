Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post $839.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.23 million and the highest is $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $747.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

