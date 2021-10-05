Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,202. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 million, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RE/MAX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.