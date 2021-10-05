Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.82. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

