Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,672. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.