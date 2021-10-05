Analysts Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $983.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.