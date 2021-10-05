Analysts Offer Predictions for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

