Analysts Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Price Target at GBX 77

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.01).

Several analysts have commented on CINE shares. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 76.26 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.31. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

