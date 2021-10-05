Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$17.39

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE EFN opened at C$12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.00. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$11.12 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

