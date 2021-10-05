Analysts Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBRX shares. FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $2.96 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

