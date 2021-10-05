Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price at $44.71

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

