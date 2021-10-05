Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $81.54

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

GMED traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.26. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,916. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

