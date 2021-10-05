Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $76.29

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 81.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

