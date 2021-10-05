Analyzing Bit Digital (BTBT) & Its Competitors

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1289 1550 55 2.41

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.45%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 108.43 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 14.67

Bit Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bit Digital competitors beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

