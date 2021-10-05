Angela Strank Purchases 13,780 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Angela Strank purchased 13,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,843.20 ($25,925.27).

RR opened at GBX 142.14 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.29. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

