Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market cap of C$517.35 million and a P/E ratio of -83.45. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.53.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
