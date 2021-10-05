Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market cap of C$517.35 million and a P/E ratio of -83.45. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.53.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.