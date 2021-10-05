ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $37,984.12 and $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 920.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00109180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

