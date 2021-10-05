ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.99 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.13 and a 200-day moving average of $352.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

