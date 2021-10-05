Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ANFGF opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

