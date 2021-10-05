AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $283.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.11. AON has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AON by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

