ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Up 24.8% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $180.63 million and $5.13 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00005665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00110457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00141926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.45 or 1.00206361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.58 or 0.06854246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 64,009,367 coins and its circulating supply is 63,832,351 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

