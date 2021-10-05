APIX Price Reaches $0.0592 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $519,742.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.34 or 0.08231167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00260008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00112163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013223 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

