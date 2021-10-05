Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

