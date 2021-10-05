Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.32. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.