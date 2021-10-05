AppLovin Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 12th (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 12th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

