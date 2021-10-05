AppLovin Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 12th (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 12th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.
Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03.
In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320 in the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
