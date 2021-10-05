Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 327,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.