Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.
Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
