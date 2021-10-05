Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.