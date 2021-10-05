Argon Market Capitalization Reaches $5.77 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Argon has a market cap of $5.77 million and $791,043.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,724,165 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

