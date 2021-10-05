Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aritzia to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.
ATZ traded up C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,612. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$43.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.11.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$701,044.00.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
