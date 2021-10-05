Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aritzia to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

ATZ traded up C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,612. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$43.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.11.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$701,044.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

