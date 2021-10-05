ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,369,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,536,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,081. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.70.

