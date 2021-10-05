Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $203.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

