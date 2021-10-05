Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 11.5%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s share price traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 150,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 137,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$22.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36.

In other Ascendant Resources news, Director Mark Peter Brennan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,288,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$868,119.91.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

