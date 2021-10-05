Aspex Management HK Ltd Takes $9.78 Million Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000. Oatly Group makes up about 0.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $7,338,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTLY traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 13.90. 58,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 13.75 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 17.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.07.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

