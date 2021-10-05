Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

AC traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $54,302.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,317 shares of company stock worth $364,132. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

