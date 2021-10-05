Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $502,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $220.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

